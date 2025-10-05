Small Cap Consu Reduces Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.36. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.