Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 69,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

