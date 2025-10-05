South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 23.3% – Should You Sell?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 238,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 39,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.96.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

