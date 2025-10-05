St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJ opened at GBX 1,291.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,369.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 715.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,366.50.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

