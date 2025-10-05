Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives $223.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SXI opened at $214.47 on Thursday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,224,195. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $6,171,179. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

