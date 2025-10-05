Stifel Canada Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:SES Earnings

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.97.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

