Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 to GBX 85 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

LON KETL opened at GBX 37.80 on Thursday. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.28 and a 1 year high of GBX 70.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,300.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

