Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 to GBX 85 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KETL
Strix Group Stock Performance
About Strix Group
Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.
Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strix Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.