Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Insider Purchases £92,250 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton purchased 25,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £92,250.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 365 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. Tate & Lyle plc has a 52-week low of GBX 365 and a 52-week high of GBX 848.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 600 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

