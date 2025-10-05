Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Leslie’s FY2025 Earnings

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.00). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.13.

Leslie’s Trading Down 11.7%

LESL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 168.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 785.7% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

