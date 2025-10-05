The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,110 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,452,000 after buying an additional 89,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $108.19 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.