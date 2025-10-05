Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – October 2nd

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services sector—banks, insurance firms, brokerages, asset managers and consumer‐finance companies. These businesses earn revenue through interest spreads, fees, premiums, commissions and investment income. Investors often include financial stocks for income potential and portfolio diversification, though their performance can be cyclical and sensitive to interest‐rate and economic shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

