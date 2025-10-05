Top Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – October 3rd

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in producing, developing or supporting renewable and low-carbon power sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and related clean-technology businesses. Investors in these stocks seek both financial returns and exposure to the long-term growth potential driven by the global transition away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.
NWTN (NWTN)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Nuvve (NVVE)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
NWTN (NWTNW)
Nuvve (NVVEW)
