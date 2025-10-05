Truist Financial Corp Acquires 55,677 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,677 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

