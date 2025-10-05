Truist Financial Corp Buys 102,161 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,161 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
