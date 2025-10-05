Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $682.76 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.46.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

