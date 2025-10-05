Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $60.19 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

