Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $54,934,000. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

