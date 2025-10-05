Truist Financial Corp Has $11.95 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.31 and its 200-day moving average is $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.