Truist Financial Corp Has $12.51 Million Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of F5 by 11.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,482,567.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.35. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.24 and a 12 month high of $337.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

