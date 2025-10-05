Truist Financial Corp Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $166.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

