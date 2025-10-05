Truist Financial Corp Has $14.19 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $631.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

