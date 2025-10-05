Truist Financial Corp Has $15.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.