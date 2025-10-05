Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $152.64 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $6,789,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

