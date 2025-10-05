Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

