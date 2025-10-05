Truist Financial Corp Purchases 14,621 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 94,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 106.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $19,588,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,690,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zephirin Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

