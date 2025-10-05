Truist Financial Corp Purchases 229,774 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,774 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 152.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.