Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,734 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after purchasing an additional 206,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9%

HWM stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $198.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.97.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

