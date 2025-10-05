Truist Financial Corp Purchases 905 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $123.22 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

