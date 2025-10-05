Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

