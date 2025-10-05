Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,819 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 73,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

HTRB opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

