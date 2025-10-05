Truist Financial Corp Sells 47,001 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,001 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $38.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.