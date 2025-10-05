Truist Financial Corp Sells 56,317 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,317 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
