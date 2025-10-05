Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

