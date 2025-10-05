Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 175 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $248,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,102,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,770,000 after buying an additional 810,504 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

