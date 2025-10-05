TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURA. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURA opened at $2.60 on Thursday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

