TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURA. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ HURA opened at $2.60 on Thursday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
