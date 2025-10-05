Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,050 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 4,488.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

About Unilever

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,392 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 4,311 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,910. The company has a market cap of £107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.71, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,550.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,589.97.

(Get Free Report)

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.