USA Financial Formulas Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.3% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

