Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 6,791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

