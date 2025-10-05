Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

