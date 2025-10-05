Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Visteon Trading Down 1.1%

VC opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,519.76. The trade was a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11,981.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 19.0% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

