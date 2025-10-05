VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

VNET has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

VNET Group Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.20. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 674.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,343,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,604 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,758,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,661 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

