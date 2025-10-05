Wall Street Zen Upgrades Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) to “Buy”

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Waystar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Waystar has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,190.88. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 19,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $776,742.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,284.78. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,677,917 shares of company stock worth $182,939,156. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Waystar by 3,883.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waystar by 62.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Waystar by 9,107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $46,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waystar by 721.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,965 shares during the last quarter.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

