Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

