Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

