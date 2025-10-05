Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PRGS

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.3%

PRGS stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. This represents a 3.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,901.68. This represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $613,307. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.