Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.