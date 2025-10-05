What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for WGO FY2025 Earnings?

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now anticipates that the RV manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $975.02 million, a PE ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -237.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,941 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

