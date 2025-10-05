What is William Blair’s Estimate for Tesla FY2025 Earnings?

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

