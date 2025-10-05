William Blair Has Positive Forecast for Pool FY2025 Earnings

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.85. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.Pool’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on POOL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $309.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $282.22 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

