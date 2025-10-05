Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

